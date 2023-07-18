Indore: Two Sangeet Gurukul Students Win Scholarships

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amit Alekar and Gurusha Dubey, two students of Indore-based Sangeet Gurukul, a premier institute of classical music, received scholarship for two years in classical vocal music.

Pandit Gautam Kale, the head of Sangeet Gurukul and renowned classical singer, said that the Center for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), an organisation of the Department of Culture, Government of India, has given scholarships to artists from various cultural fields under the (Scholarship to Young Artist - SYA) scheme. Two students of our institute have received this scholarship in the classical vocal stream. He informed that this scholarship is given to only 400 youth in different streams across the country. Under this, the scholarship is provided for a period of 2 years to the selected beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 25 years.

