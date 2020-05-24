Indore: Two policemen test positive to coronavirus

Indore: Two policemen from Government Railway Police (GRP) tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing treatment in a COVID hospital in the city.

GRP TI Gayatri Soni said that an ASI and a constable from the GRP police station were tested positive a couple of days ago. They along with other policemen were on duty at the railway station when two trains for stranded people were sent to Rewa and Satna a week ago. After the departure of the trains, the thermal screening of staff of GRP thana was done and their samples were also collected. Then, the two policemen tested positive. Soni said that the condition of the policemen is improving and they will defeat corona soon.

After their positive report, the entire police station was sanitised and thermal checking of every policeman was done again to find symptoms of coronavirus among them. They were also instructed to take precautionary measures during their duty at the police station and when on the field. The policemen were also instructed to report about their health if they saw any symptoms of coronavirus.

Two policemen rejoin duty after complete recovery

Two policemen, who were discharged fromhospital after recovery a few days ago,rejoined their duty on Sunday. Chhatripura police station in-charge RNS Bhadoriya said that ASI Parwat Singh Solanki and constable Ashok Malviya were tested coronavirus positive and after treatment, they were discharged from the hospital a few days ago. Since then, they were home quarantined and after not finding any symptoms in the body, they rejoined their duty on Sunday. The staff of the police station welcomed them and boosted their morale.