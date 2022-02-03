Indore: Two pax from Dubai test C+

Indore





Two passengers who arrived at the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport from Dubai were Covid positive, an official said on Thursday.



For the past two years, it was said that coronavirus was spreading in the state through the city airport as the Indore-Dubai flight was the only international flight in the state. But, in reality, this is the first time that any international passenger has tested Covid positive.





According to officials, an Air India Flight carrying 109 passengers from Dubai landed at the airport on Wednesday night. As per the government’s guideline, 2% of passengers arriving from foreign countries have to undergo corona screening and rapid PCR tests at the airport. The airline selects the passengers.



The airport official took samples of 3 passengers. Of them, two males -and one of them from the city and one female from Neemuch had coronavirus. However, by the time the results came out, the passengers had left the airport. They were informed of their positive status and advised home quarantine.



Interestingly, in the flight from Indore to Dubai, five passengers tested positive in the rapid-PCR test conducted at the airport.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:55 PM IST