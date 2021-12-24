Indore: ​Two more foreign returnees test Covid positive, total of 14

Indore

The spread of Covid-19 has been increasing in the city as two more foreign returnees tested Covid positive on Thursday. With this, the number of Omicron suspects has now gone up to 14.

Thirteen of them are residents of Indore while one is a US national but of Indian origin. They went abroad for varied reasons.

A 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, who had returned from the USA were found positive for Covid-19.

Both of the patients were admitted to a private hospital but the Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya expressed his unawareness about the same.

“I am waiting for the list. The number would be updated only after getting the list,” Dr Saitya told the media.

Health department officials said that samples of these patients have been sent for genome sequencing to National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi.

Earlier, 12 foreign returnees including two kids were also found positive of Covid-19 and their report of genome sequencing is pending with NCDC, so far.

Samples of two of the patients were found positive for Omicron variant in a private laboratory and administration has sent the samples for confirmation to NCDC.

A five-year-old boy found positive, a doctor's family also infected

Out of 12 patients, who were found positive on Thursday, a five-year-old boy of Devpuri has also been found positive. Similarly, two doctors and one of their family members, residents of MIG, were also found positive.

