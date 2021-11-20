Indore: ​Two minors among five held with four stolen scooters

Indore

Five persons, including two minors were arrested with four stolen scooters in Chandan Nagar area late on Thursday. The accused were allegedly planning to commit robbery at a liquor shop in Chandan Nagar area when they were caught.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Chandan Nagar police station reached Navdapanth and managed to arrest five persons after cordoning off the area. Police claimed that they were planning to rob a liquor shop. The police recovered three stolen scooters from the accused.

The accused were identified as Kunal, Paresh, Aryan and their two minor accomplices. A knife, iron rod, chili powder and a stick were seized from them. They were taken to the police station for further investigation. The police recovered one more stolen scooter following the lead given by the accused. Police claimed that the accused had stolen all four scooters from Chhappan Dukan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12:56 AM IST