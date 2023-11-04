 Indore: Two Minor Boys Stabbed For Refusing To Give Rs 500 To Three Youths
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 01:34 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor boys were stabbed by a group of youths in the Banganga area on Thursday. The accused were demanding money for consuming liquor from the boys and stabbed them when they refused. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused and police are searching for them.  

According to the Banganga police station staff, Kartik, a resident of Kumharkhadi area lodged a complaint that he was going somewhere when three youths stopped him and demanded Rs 500 to consume liquor. When Kartik refused to give money to them the accused started thrashing him, and one of them struck him twice with a knife. When his friend Rithik reached there and tried to intervene, he too was attacked with a knife. The youths also threatened the two minor boys and then fled from the scene.  

ANOTHER MINOR BOY ATTACKED

In another case, a minor boy named Garv was also attacked by an unidentified person in Durga Nagar area. He was going to his coaching class when the incident happened. The police are taking the statement of the injured person. 

