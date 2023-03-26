Indore: Two minor boys held for robbing trader of Rs 1.3 lakh at knife point 

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor boys were caught by the crime branch in connection with robbing a footwear trader in the Pandharinath area, police said on Sunday. The boys allegedly threatened the trader with a knife and snatched a bag containing Rs 1.30 lakh from him a couple of days ago.

According to a crime branch officer, Kapil Lahori, a resident of Ujjain runs a footwear shop in the Pandharinath area. While returning home, he was stopped by two boys in the area on March 22 who took away his bag containing Rs 1.30 lakh at knifepoint. After the incident, he cried for help and some people gathered at the spot but the boys could not be caught.

The Pandharinath police checked the CCTV footage and some suspects were seen near the spot. Meanwhile, the crime branch team received information that the suspects were roaming in the area to commit another crime and caught them. Both of them are minors. They were handed over to the Pandharinath police station for further investigation. Some cash and a knife were seized from them. The involvement of other people in the crime is also being investigated by the police.