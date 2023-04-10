Indore: Two men arrested with two snatched mobile phones

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested two persons in connection with mobile phone snatching on Saturday. The accused allegedly confessed that they had snatched phones from two persons in Bhanwarkuan and Dwarkapuri areas.

According to the police, information was received that two persons were trying to sell stolen mobile phones at a cheap price. The crime branch and Bhanwarkuan police managed to catch two persons named Hemant and Golu from the area. Two mobile phones were recovered from them and they could not show the invoice of the phones.

The accused allegedly informed the police that they had snatched a phone from a person on Bholaram Ustad Marg and another phone was snatched from another person in Dwarkapuri area. Further investigation is underway into the case.

Five arrested for robbing minor boy

A minor boy was robbed of his mobile phone by five people at knifepoint in Tejaji Nagar. According to the police, the complainant along with his friend was returning home on a scooter when they were stopped by five men on a bike on Khandwa Road. Four of them were carrying knives. They brandished the knives at the complainant and snatched his mobile phone. They fled after committing the crime. The police registered a case and managed to arrest all the accused and recovered a mobile phone, four knives and a bike used in the crime from them.