Indore: Two men arrested with liquor test Covid-19 positive

Indore: More than 15 policemen from Tejaji Nagar and Betma police station were home quarantined after two persons, who were arrested with liquor tested Covid-19 positive. The samples of the policemen were also taken by the health department.

In the first instance, Tejaji Nagar police station staff arrested a man with liquor from Limbodi area on May 23. TI Neeraj Kumar Meda said that the sample of the accused was taken when he tested positive on May 26. After his report came in, the staff was screened. Ten policemen who arrested the accused and were in contact with the accused have been home quarantined. Their samples were also collected by the health department and their report is awaited. TI said the precautionary measures are being used by the staff.

In another case, Betma police arrested a person with liquor on May 24. He was also tested positive. Betma TI Sanjay Sharma said two men were arrested while they were carrying liquor. Their screening was done at the police station after which their samples were sent. On Friday, one of the accused tested positive after which the policemen who were in contact with them were home quarantined and their samples are being collected.

According to Sharma, there were no symptoms found in the accused. They were also asked by the police about fever, cough and cold but there were no symptoms in the accused after that they were put in lockup.