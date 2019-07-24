Indore: Two men arrested with 3.4 kg of ganja in Betma

Indore: Two men were arrested by the city crime branch while they were roaming in a suspicious manner in Betma area. The police said they were going to supply ganja to an unknown person on Tuesday. More than 3.4 kg of ganja was recovered from the possession of the accused. They were further being questioned by the police.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Amarendra Singh, a tip-off was received that two persons were roaming in Betma area to supply ganja.

After receiving the information, crime branch accompanied with Betma police cordoned off the area and arrested Dharmendra Dhakad of Betma and Ganpat of Kanwan in Dhar district from Sagor Kuti.

The accused could not present papers for the contraband after which police recovered 1.3 kg of ganja from Dharmendra and 2.1 kg from Ganpat. The accused have been booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act.

Dharmendra told the police that he was involved in such crime for the past three months. He was supplying ganja to students, youth and addicts in the city. He was buying the contraband from Ganpat to supply it to others.

Ganpat was bringing ganja from Jhabua, Alirajpur and Khargone to deliver it to suppliers. The police were also trying to know the person who was supposed to buy ganja from the accused.