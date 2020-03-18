Indore: Two men arrested with 18 stolen vehicles and chassis

Indore: Two members of a gang indulged in vehicle lifting were arrested by the police and 18 two-wheeler vehicles including their spare parts were recovered from them. The accused have stolen bikes from Dewas and Ujjain districts as well.

On the instruction of senior police officials, a team led by Kshipra police station in charge Brajendra Singh Chouhan was constituted to trace the vehicle lifters. The team has received a tip-off that a person with stolen bike is waiting for someone under JRG Bridge in Dakachya area. After the information, the police team reached the mentioned place where suspect tried to flee but he was caught by the police team.

He was identified as Kanha Chouhan of Todi in Kshipra area. A bike without number was recovered from him and he could not present the papers of the bike. In sustained questioning, Kanha allegedly confessed to steal the bike from Kshipra area. He further told the police that he along with his accomplice Kallu Phuleria of Todi village had stolen many bikes from Indore, Dewas and Ujjain.

On the lead given by the accused, police recovered chassis and other parts of many two wheeler vehicles from a house between Todi and Brahman Pipliya village.

Later, police arrested Kanha’s accomplice Kallu alias Dharmendra Phuleria. Six two wheeler vehicles were also recovered from him.