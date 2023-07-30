Indore: Two MBA Students Stabbed By Unidentified Youths

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two MBA students were stabbed by some unidentified persons in the Juni Indore area on Friday night. They were roaming in the area when they had an argument with the accused. The accused could not be identified till the filing of the report.

Juni Indore police station in-charge Neeraj Meda said that the incident took place around 9 pm. Two MBA students Utkarsh, a resident of New Dewas Road and Yash, a resident of Kumawatpura area were taking a walk in the garden when they had an argument with some youths over some issue. During the argument, the accused stabbed both of them and fled the scene. The students are undergoing treatment in a city hospital and the condition of one of the students is stated to be critical.

After the statement given by one of the injured persons, the police registered a case under various sections including section 307 of the IPC against unidentified persons and started a search for them. The injured students don’t know the accused so it is a challenge for the police to identify them. However, police claimed that the CCTVs of the area are being examined and the accused would be arrested soon after their identification. Information from the residents is also being gathered about the accused.

Class XI student sent to juvenile home

The Class XI student, who was caught after killing his senior outside the school was sent to a juvenile home on Saturday. The knife used in the crime was also recovered from him. Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said that Class XII Samarth Koushal, a resident of the MR-10 area, was stabbed by his junior outside the Swami Vivekanand School on Friday afternoon. The junior student was fleeing from the spot but he was caught by the Palasia TI’s driver, who was passing through the area.

TI Sharma said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had made a video of the junior while he was reportedly smoking a cigarette and had given the video to a teacher. After that junior student had an argument with Samarth and attacked him.

