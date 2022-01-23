Indore: Two mares electrocuted, probe ordered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two female horses died of electrocution after a live electricity wire fell on a horse cart in Indore, sources said on Sunday.

The rider of the horse cart has sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, sources added.

The incident took place at Hashakhedi village under Khudail police station area of the district.

According to information, the horse cart (Bagghi) owned by Vimal Rathore was hired by Shakir Sheikh for a wedding.

The horse cart was parked in front of Sheikh’s house when the electricity wire broke and fell on the cart.

While the two mares died on spot, the cart’s rider identified as Yusuf got thrown away from there.

Sources said that one of Yushuf's hands has fractured. He has also sustained injuries in other parts of the body.

Executive Engineer of Power Distribution Company Abhishek Ranjan told media that a probe had been ordered into the incident. If the incident happens because of negligence of Power Distribution Company, compensation will be given to mares’ owner, Ranjan said.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:48 PM IST