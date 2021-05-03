Watch videos: Two lion cubs survive on cow milk at Indore city zoo as their mother doesn't feed them enough

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two lion cubs born at Kamla Nehru Zoo here last month are surviving on cow milk. The cubs were born to Akash and Megha. Lioness Megha's health is poor. Because of this, she is not able to produce enough milk. Earlier, they were fed goat milk.

City zoo incharge Dr Uttam Yadav said Megha is feeding milk to her cubs but not in the required quantity.

In March last week, Megha had delivered three cubs. One of the three cubs went missing, triggering speculation that lioness ate her as it was weak. Two cubs were seen by authorities, but the weaker cubs did not show up.