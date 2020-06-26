Indore: Two leopards sighted in Jam Ghat

Two fully grown-up leopards were sighted in Jam Ghat on Mhow-Mandlewshwar road, late on Wednesday night. Advocate Stallon S Lal and Aman Stephens, both residents of Rasalpura near Mhow, had gone to Mandleshwar for some work.

While coming back to Mhow when they were about four and a half kilometres from Choli village, their car's headlight fell on a leopard. They stopped the car but kept focusing the headlight on the leopard. Very soon another leopard, possibly a female, also appeared from the shadows. Instead of running away, the two leopards remained there for over five minutes, giving Lal and Stephens ample time to click photos and make videos.

Forest ranger Mahesh K Ahirwar said that leopards have been spotted frequently in that area. “There are at least nine leopards roaming the range. What is surprising that they did not move when the car’s headlight fell on them. Usually, leopards are elusive creatures,” Ahirwar said.