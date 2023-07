Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed while two others were injured in a collision between two bikes in the Kanadiya area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Gonju Chouhan, 64 year, a resident of Khandwa and Kamlesh Haldar, a resident of Panna. They were on two different bikes and their bikes collided head-on. Two persons got injured in the accident. The police are taking the statements of the injured persons.