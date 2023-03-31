Indore: Two killed, Three injured as car hits Five people in succession 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, two persons were killed while three others were injured after they were hit in quick succession by a recklessly driven car in the Bhanwarkuan area. The car driver was reportedly in an inebriated condition and was driving the car at a high speed on the busy road. The people caught him and handed him over to the police for further investigation.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasia said that the incident took place in the Pathhar Mohalla around 2 pm. The recklessly driven car hit five people one by one. The residents of the area sent the injured people to the hospital and caught the car driver after a chase of a few meters. Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and arrested the errant car driver named Shravan from the spot and took him to the police station for further investigation.

Two of the injured died during treatment while others were undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV. It is said that the driver is a resident of Rewa District. Two other people were inside the car.