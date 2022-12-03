Indore: Two killed in separate road accidents  

Picture for representation | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were killed in separate accidents on Friday. In the first incident, a youth was killed after he was hit by a speeding car on the Ring Road late on Friday. The youth was on his scooter and was on his way home from his shop. After hitting the scooter, the car rammed an electricity pole.

SI Mahendra Singh Dandotiya from the Khajrana police station said that he was doing night patrolling in the area when he received information about the accident. The deceased has been identified as Shabir, 35 years, a resident of Tanzim Nagar area. Shabir ran a pan shop on Ring Road so it was believed that he was going to his home from his shop when the car hit him.

In the accident, the rear wheel of the car was also broken. The car driver fled the scene after the accident and he is being searched on the basis of his car number.

In another accident, a youth named Anurag was killed after being hit by a mini truck near Agrasen Square. It is said that he was crossing the road when the truck hit him. The police are searching for the errant driver.