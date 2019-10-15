Indore: Two killed by train

Indore: Two youths were killed after being hit by trains in separate incidents in the city on Tuesday. One of the deceased had his head severed in the accident and could not be identified until Tuesday evening.

In the first incident, Lasudia police station staff received information that a man was lying dead adjacent to the railway track near Dewas Naka on Monday. Police reached the spot and found the body with its severed head lying a few meters away. While it is clear that he was hit by a train, it is still not clear whether he jumped before the train or accidentally came under the train. The deceased is yet to be identified.

In another incident, a man named Lakhan Tanwar, a resident of Tejpur Gadbadi area was found dead on the railway track under Annapurna police station jurisdiction on Tuesday. Police station in-charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said that Lakhan died after being hit by a train. His family members identified the deceased. The CCTVs installed around the spot are being examined to know whether he jumped before the train.