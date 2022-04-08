Indore: Two jailed for raping minors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Two rapists booked for raping minors were given long jail sentences in two separate judgments on Thursday. In one case the accused was a maternal uncle, and he was sent to 20 years of imprisonment and in the other, the accused was handed a 10-year-jail sentence.



The district prosecution officer Sanjeev Shrivastava said that both the accused were punished by the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Neelam Shukla.



Shrivastava said the case against the maternal uncle was registered at Khurel police station in April 2018.

The victim's mother had gone to a marriage function, leaving the victim behind with the accused. He lured her to accompany him by promising her ice candy and taking her to the jungle and raping her.

She told her family of the incident when they returned home and they lodged a complaint with the police.



In the other incident, the accused, a neighbour of the victim was given a 10-year jail sentence. In March 2016, the accused entered the victim's house, raped her and threatened her not to reveal it to anyone.

However, the victim's father came home and caught the accused and took the accused, a 20-year-old boy to Banganga police station where a case was registered.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:40 AM IST