Indore: Two inmates in Mhow jail test positive to coronavirus

Mhow: There was a state of panic at Mhow jail when information about two jail inmates testing positive reached here on Tuesday afternoon. One of the two inmates who tested positive was released on bail on Monday evening while the second inmate was in the Mhow jail.

Jailor Brajendra Makwana said the samples were taken three days back but their reports arrived on Tuesday morning.

One of the inmates, who was an accused in the case of attacking a police patrol party at Jatav Mohalla in Indore got bail, after which he was released on Monday. The other inmate was in jail when the information arrived and he was immediately shifted to a red zone hospital in Indore. Makwana said that there are 136 inmates and jail staff. The entire jail premises was sanitised in a special drive on Tuesday afternoon