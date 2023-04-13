Indore: Two injured after being hit by city bus opposite MY Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two people, including a woman, got injured after being hit by a city bus opposite MY hospital on Wednesday afternoon. It is said that the bus driver was in an inebriated condition and was allegedly driving recklessly. However, the driver said that a bike rider came from the wrong side and he hit the two in trying to avoid the biker. After the incident, the AICTSL officials took action against the bus driver and removed him from job.

According to information, the incident took place around 3 pm. The injured person named Shobharam informed media persons that he was coming out of the hospital and was in his lane when the city bus hit him. He alleged that the bus driver was in an inebriated condition and was driving the bus recklessly. It is said that a woman who was accompanying Shobharam also received injuries in the accident.

The passengers of the bus were also scared after the incident. The people of the area stopped the bus. The bus driver said that he was not in an inebriated situation and was driving in his lane. He said that the bike rider had come from the wrong side and while trying to save him he could not control the bus. The people of the area immediately informed the police and the AICTSL officials about the incident.

Manoj Pathak, CEO, AICTSL informed Free Press that drivers of buses are recruited by an agency. The driver was removed from the job and we have instructed the recruiting agency to lodge an FIR against the driver.