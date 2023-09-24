Indore: Two Including Minor Held For Robbing Women

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons including a minor boy, who used to target women for robbing them, were arrested by the Pardeshipura police on Saturday. The accused allegedly confessed to robbing three women of their purses so far.

According to the police, a woman was robbed of her purse containing a mobile phone, cash and some documents by two bikers on Pardeshipura Main Road on Friday.

After registering a case, the police examined the CCTVs of the area and managed to arrest two persons named Rohit Vishwakarma and a minor boy from the area.

The accused allegedly confessed to robbing the woman. They had also snatched a bag from a woman near Janjeerwala Square on September 20. After that, they had robbed a woman of her purse near Patnipura Square on September 21. The accused are being questioned further.

