Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Banganga police on Thursday arrested a girl and her accomplice who had robbed many people of their mobile phones and other valuables.

According to DCP Dharmendra Bhadoria, Banganga police have registered a case against the girl and her accomplice for looting chains and mobiles. Preliminary investigation revealed that both have looted people in MIG and Vijay Nagar area as well. Their other crimes are being ascertained.