Indore: Two husbands get life terms for their wives' death

Indore

​A local court found two husbands guilty for the death of their wives in two separate cases, here on Friday. In one case, the husband had murdered his wife and in the other, the husband had instigated his wife to commit suicide. In both cases, the husbands were given life terms.

Brother finds sister stabbed and lying outside in-law's house

​A ​brother found his sister ​lying in a ​pool of blood outside her in-law​'​s house​ ​when ​he had gone to visit her on Bhai Dooj. The court found the woman’s husband guilty ​of murdering her.​

The case ​had ​occurred in ​Vidur Nagar under Dwarkapuri ​police ​station​ in 2016. ​DPO Akram Sheikh said ​additional ​session ​judge Ashutosh Shukla​ sentenced ​husband ​Santosh Patidar, to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000​ for killing his wife Roshni.​

Roshni​ had told her brother Manish before dying that her husband Santosh had stabbed her twice in her stomach and on her legs and ​had thrown her out of the house.​ Manish rushed her to the hospital, but she died during treatment. Police had registered ​ a case ​first ​under Section 307 and later when Roshni died under Section 302​, against Santosh.​

​Life term for dowry death​

​In another case, a woman committed suicide by hanging herself due to constant dowry harassment by her husband.

DPO Akram Sheikh said ​additional ​session ​judge Yogendra Kumar Tyagi​ found husband Ajay Wadiya (29) ​guilty of the death of his wife and gave a life sentence and also fined him Rs 5,000.​ His wife had committed suicide by hanging herself on September 9, 2016, and though Ajay had taken his wife to the hospital, she was declared dead.

​​Police investigated the case in which it was found that the accused Ajay used to assault his wife ​in an inebriated state and demanded dowry from her. ​She had ​shared her ordeal with her family on several occasions. Police had registered the case under section 304 B and Section 3/4 of Dowry Prohibition Act.