Indore: Two houses in city demolished

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under its ongoing drive, Indore Municipal Corporation, on Saturday, demolished two rickety buildings in Nandlalpura area fearing they would colapse due to the monsoon.

IMC made a list of dilapidated buildings. Out of the list, a building at Jawahar Marg Nandlalpura Square, owned by Nitin Sahu, and another building at Jawahar Marg, owned by Ramesh Sinnarkar,were demolished.

The removal drive was done by the IMC team with the help of JCB and Poclain machines. In order to remove the debris immediately after the demolition, dumpers were deployed at the demolition site.

