Indore: Two houses burgled

Indore: Thieves targeted two houses in the Chandan Nagar area on Monday night and took away goods worth lakhs of rupees.

According to the police, the thefts took place at the house of Kantabai Suriya and Phool Singh Makwana in Koli Mohalla area. Kantabai said in her complaint that she had gone out with her family when thieves entered house after breaking the locks.

The incident was discovered when she returned home and her neighbour Phool Singh informed about the incident. She informed the police that thieves had decamped with Rs 30000 in cash and silver ornaments worth thousands of rupees from her house.

Thieves took away goods worth thousands from the house of Phool Singh as well. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the case.