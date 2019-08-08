Indore: Two held with stolen goods worth lakhs

Indore: City crime branch on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with theft incidents committed in the city and adjacent districts. The accused were roaming with bunch of keys and an iron rod in Rau area when they were arrested. Goods worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from them.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Amarendra Singh, information was received that two men are roaming in Rau with iron rod and bunch of keys.

After information, crime branch team along with Rau police station staff cordoned off the area and arrested accused from near Amulya Anmol Dhaba on Bypass Road.

The accused have been identified as Manoj Darji of Krishnadham Colony and Sadik Khan of Sahyog Nagar. They allegedly confessed to have committed theft in the area earlier.

Accused Manoj told the police that he stole two-wheelers and committed thefts in locked houses since 2004. He is drug addict and committing crimes to fulfill the need of drugs.

Manoj along with his aide Sadik had stolen goods and valuables worth thousands of rupees from a house in Surajbali Nagar under Aerodrome police station a few months ago.

They confessed to have committed another theft in Brijvihar Colony from where they stole a LED TV, gold chain and other valuables from there.

Accused also admitted to have committed thefts in Khajrana, Dwarkapuri, Sanawad (Khargone) and Ratlam. Accused Manoj is class V pass and was a tailor.

He is history sheeter and more than two dozen cases of theft have been registered against him. Sadik was earlier booked for assault, attempt to murder, theft etc.

He had robbed a doctor in Khandwa a few years ago. He was in Depalpur jail where he met accused Manoj. After being released from jail, they began committing thefts.