 Indore: Two Held While Carrying Liquor Worth Lakhs In ‘MP Government’ Vehicle
Liquor and two vehicles worth Rs 18 lakh recovered by crime branch in two different actions in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Indore: Two Held While Carrying Liquor Worth Lakhs In ‘MP Government’ Vehicle | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A vehicle carrying MP Government sticker was seized by the crime branch on Saturday. According to the police, the car allegedly hidden Indian Manufactured Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth lakhs of rupees.

The crime branch also caught another car, with huge quantity of liquor worth lakhs of rupees in the MIG area of the city as well. The value of the liquor and the vehicles is estimated to be around Rs 18 lakh.

The accused persons are being questioned and the police are looking for other accomplices, believed to be indulged in liquor supplying.   According to Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia, they got the information from a source that some people were supplying liquor in a vehicle in the Bhanwarkuan area.

The car incidentally had the Government of MP sticker in order to mislead the police.   The crime branch accompanied by Bhanwarkuan police conducted a raid and seized the vehicle.

The officers found 33 boxes containing IMFL. Two persons named Ankit Parmar and Suner Singh were arrested in this connection. They confessed that they intentionally put the Government sticker to mislead the cops.  

In another incident, a joint team of the crime branch and MIG police stopped a car near Singapore Business Park and recovered liquor worth lakhs of rupees. A person named Brijkishore Berman, a resident of Krishnabagh Colony and his car was captured.

Twelve boxes containing liquor were also seized. Although Berman was taken into custody, the cops are looking for the kingpin who supplied liquor in such huge quantity without giving invoice or other documents.

In both cases, the accused have been booked under section 34 (2) of the Excise Act and further investigation is on.

