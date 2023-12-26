Indore: Two Held For Snatching Mobile Phone At Knife-Point | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Crime Branch and Banganga police station arrested two persons for allegedly snatching a bicycle rider’s mobile phone at knife-point. The police have recovered the stolen mobile phone. The accused were identified as Rohit of Khatipura Gori Nagar and Rajesh Chauhan of New Gori Nagar.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrest the accused after they could not present the bill of the mobile phone. During interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime.

The accused had snatched the bicycle rider’s mobile phone at Banganga Bridge, Sukhliya Square in October. A case was registered against the accused under section 392 of IPC and further investigation was underway.

Three Snatch Mobile Phone From Pedestrian

Three persons on a motorcycle snatched a mobile phone from a youth in Bhanwarkuan police station area. Police registered a case against the accused and are tracing them based on the motorcycle’s registration number.

The incident occurred in Rolta Ground, Nanak Nagar on Sunday when the victim was walking with his friend on the road. According to police, one Vaibhav Singh Maurya, a resident of Nanak Nagar, lodged a complaint at Bhanwarkuan police station stating that he was going with his friend when three accused came on a motorcycle from the rear and snatched his mobile phone.

The victim followed them and noted the motorcycle’s registration number. The police registered a case against three unidentified persons under relevant sections of IPC and a search is on for them based on the vehicle’s registration number. It is said that police have detained some suspects.

SUV crashes into tree after hitting car, scooty

A rashly driven SUV crashed into a tree after hitting a car and a scooty in Scheme No. 78 on Monday evening. The eyewitness said that there were four occupants two men and two womenóin the SUV and they were in an inebriated state.

The scooty's front was fully damaged in the accident and the couple riding it sustained injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital. The police said they have detained a person after the incident and further investigation was underway.