Indore: Two Held For Robbing Man Of Cash, Gold Chain | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for robbing a man of cash and his gold chain at knife point in Lasudia area on Wednesday. The looted gold chain and knife used in the crime were seized from them and they are being questioned further.

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that Anshul Ambare, a resident of Mangalam Heights had lodged a complaint that he along with his friend was going somewhere when two persons on a bike stopped them and snatched cash and a gold chain from them at knife point. Police examined the CCTVs and on the basis of tip-off, two persons named Kartik and Preet, residents of Vijay Nagar area were arrested. The gold chain worth Rs 90k was recovered from them. The knife and the bike used in the crime were also seized from them. Preet was released from jail three days ago and he again started to commit such crimes.

Two held for robbing woman

City crime branch arrested two persons in connection with a robbery incident with a woman in Chandan Nagar area on Wednesday. According to the crime branch, a woman, who was going to meet her sister in Gumasta Nagar was robbed of her bag containing a mobile phone and cash by two bikers on January 22. A crime branch team was constituted to arrest the accused. On the basis of CCTV footage, the crime branch arrested two persons named Hemant and Pappu. The accused had allegedly stolen the bike from Juni Indore and later robbed the woman. The stolen bike and woman’s mobile phone were recovered from them and they are being questioned for other such crimes.