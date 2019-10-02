Indore: Two held for duping Bhopal man of Rs 1.2 lakh

Indore : The State Cyber Cell on Tuesday arrested two persons for duping a man from Bhopal of Rs 1.2 lakh in the name of investing his money in the share market. The accused had contacted the victim and sent him some messages using the name of a renowned company to gain his trust.

Bhopal resident Mohit Malviya had complained in April 2019 with Cyber Cell Bhopal that he had been contacted by two persons from Indore and they had duped him of Rs 1.2 lakh.

The accused promised the victim that they would invest the complaint’s money in the share market and he would get good returns in less time. They managed to convince Malviya and took his money.

Inspector Abhishek Sonekar said that a case under Sections 420, 468, 471, 120-B of the IPC and 66-D of IT act was registered against unidentified persons. During the investigation, Cyber Cell officials found that the money was transferred to the bank account of a person from Indore.

They verified the bank account and arrested Sunil Bagde from Singapore Township in the city and his accomplice Deepak Yadav. The accused had sent bulk messages to complainant using the name of a well-known company to gain his trust. The accused are being questioned.