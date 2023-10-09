Indore: Two Held For Bikes Theft

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajendra Nagar police arrested two persons on Saturday for stealing bikes. The police recovered 4 stolen bikes from their possession.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Akash Hada, a resident of Adarsh Indira and Pappu Verma, a resident of Durga Colony in Rau.

During interrogation, the accused told police that they had stolen the bikes from Rajendra Nagar, Sanyogitaganj, Simrol and Pithampur Sector 1 police station areas.

The police have registered a case under the relevant section of the IPC against the accused.

Akash had been earlier booked in 8 theft cases at Rajendra Nagar, Bhanwarkuan, Juni Indore, Dwarkapuri and Annapurna police stations. Pappu had been earlier booked for two cases of theft at Rajendra Nagar police station.