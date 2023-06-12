Indore: Two Held For Attack On BJP Activist Woman

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two persons in connection with the attack on a woman BJP activist with a surgical blade in the Khajrana area on Friday, police said on Sunday. One of their accomplices was on the run till the filing of the report.

Investigating officer SI Mukesh Jhariya informed the Free Press that the BJP activist named Anita was attacked by three persons with a surgical blade a couple of days ago. The accused had an argument with her after which the accused attacked her as an act of revenge. She received critical injuries on both cheeks.

The police registered a case against Kapil, Ujjawal and Bhim for the attack. SI Jhariya said that the police team was searching for the accused when information was received that the accused had fled to Kota. But then information was received that Kapil and Ujjawal had returned to the city and reached the court from where police arrested them. They are on police remand and are being questioned further. A search is on for their accomplice Bhim.

The surgical blade was recovered from the accused.

It is said that some IMC employees were working in the Khajrana area when the accused had an argument with them a couple of days ago. Then, Anita intervened and the accused had an argument with her as well. A police case was registered against the accused. When the accused came to know about the police complaint against them, they reached the woman's place and attacked her with a surgical blade.

Read Also Indore: DAVV Wants To Get PhD Admissions Through NTA But Plan B Also On Card