Indore: Two from Ujjain arrested with cannabis, 550-gram cannabis recovered

Indore: Two men from Ujjain were arrested with cannabis in the city on Wednesday. They had reportedly come to sell the consignment to someone when they were caught. Annapurna police station in charge Gopal Parmar said acting on a tip-off, two persons named Abhishek and Lokesh from Ujjain were arrested from the Vaishali Nagar area. The police have recovered 550-gram cannabis from the accused and they are being questioned for the source of the consignment.