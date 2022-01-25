Indore: ​Two from Barwani ​held with 10 firearms, 200 live cartridges

Indore

The crime branch arrested two men ​​with 10 firearms and 200 live cartridges from the city on Tuesday. The accused were searching for customers for the firearms. One of the accused was earlier arrested for theft and keeping an illegal weapon in Alirajpur district.

Additional DCP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar received information that two persons were roaming in the city to sell firearms and live cartridges. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch officials caught Tejpal Bhatia and Jaspal Dangi, residents of Anjad, Barwani district. Six country-made pistols and 200 live cartridges were recovered from the accused. The value of firearms and live cartridges is Rs 3.2 lakh​ in the illegal market.

​The ​accused confessed that they had made the firearms and cartridges at their place. They came to the city and were searching ​for customers ​to sell the firearms and the cartridges.

Tejpal had been booked by Bhikangaon police in two theft cases, while Jaspal was booked for his involvement in ​a ​theft ​case ​and ​for ​keeping a weapon illegally. The accused were booked under section 25, 27 of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:00 PM IST