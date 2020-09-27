Indore: Two friends arrested for killing auto driver a year ago

Indore: Police arrested two persons in connection with the murder of an auto rickshaw driver in Aerodrome area on Sunday. The auto driver was killed by his friends over a petty issue but the police didn’t investigate the matter properly and they didn’t register a case of murder for more than a year. One of the accused is in jail for the case of selling liquor illegally.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain said Prajapat Nagar resident Yogesh Waghmare (35) was killed by his friends in April 2019 in Aerodrome area. The police received autopsy report in which it was mentioned that Yogesh received injury of assault but the police didn’t registered a case of murder into the case. The investigating officer and then TI Aerodrome didn’t register a case saying that the family members of the deceased didn’t doubt anyone.

The instructions were given by the SP to the TIs of west Indore to investigate pending death cases. Malharganj CSP reviewed the pending deaths of his circle when he came to know about the death of Yogesh. He immediately informed SP Jain about the case after which Aerodrome police registered a case against unidentified accused under section 302 of IPC on September 21, 2020.

The Aerodrome TI was instructed to investigate the matter to trace the accused. The family members told the police that Yogesh used to consume intoxicants with his friends. A day before the incident, Yogesh and his friend Akash had a dispute over petty issues. The police caught Akash Tanwar of Panchawati Nagar and Kalu Prajapat of Rambali Nagar. They allegedly confessed to kill Yogesh by thrashing him. One of their accomplices named Rakesh of Chhatripura was also involved in the crime. He is in jail in connection with a case of selling liquor illegally.

Police said accused Akash had also taken Yogesh to the hospital after thrashing him in order to mislead the police. The further investigation is underway into the case.