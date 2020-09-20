Indore: Two former employees of cash management company arrested for stealing Rs 12.47 lakh from ATM machine

Indore: Two former employees of a cash management company were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 12.47 lakh from the ATM in Lasudia area on Sunday. Police claimed that the accused were also involved in the theft of Rs 13.80 lakh from another ATM machine in Pardeshipura. The DGP has awarded the team with a cash prize of Rs 50000.
DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said theft occurred at the ATM booth of Bank of India in Scheme Number 78 on September 12, 2020 around 4.30 am. Rs 1247500 was stolen from the machine. During the investigation at the spot, police believed that the theft was committed by a technical expert as it was not easy to open the machine by other persons. The CCTV installed in the booth also stopped functioning just one day before the incident.
On the instruction from SP (east) Vijay Khatri, a team under the guidance of ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi was constituted to trace the theft accused. The team took information from people around the spot and some morning walkers when they told that two youths on a bike without headlight were passed from the spot in the morning. Then, the police questioned more than two dozen employees and custodians of a cash management company. The policemen were also deployed outside the suspects to know about their activities.
During the investigation, police suspected two persons and collected their information when the police team came to know that the suspects used to work with a company of cash management. The suspects used to load cash in the ATM machines. The police found another clue about them that they were seen going somewhere early in the morning on the day of the incident. They were also having a bag with them and they were on a bike without headlight. They were the prime suspects of the crime and were detained by the police for the questioning. In sustained questioning, they allegedly confessed to commit the crime.
Accused were identified as Rahul Jain, a resident of Clerk Colony and Dilip Singh of Pink City in Hira Nagar area (permanent resident of Bhind). They allegedly informed the police that they were having an electric drill machine, cutter, hammer and other tools to open the machine. They managed to open the cash panel of the machine easily and have stolen Rs 1247500 from the machine. The police have recovered the entire cash, a bike and the tools from the accused.
DIG Mishra said that the accused also confessed to commit theft from the ATM machine of a bank at Electronic Complex in Pardeshipura area in February 2020. They had stolen Rs 13.80 lakh from the machine. The accused told the police that they had bought gold worth Rs 12 lakh. The police have recovered the gold and some cash from the accused.