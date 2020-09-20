Indore: Two former employees of cash management company arrested for stealing Rs 12.47 lakh from ATM machine

Indore: Two former employees of a cash management company were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 12.47 lakh from the ATM in Lasudia area on Sunday. Police claimed that the accused were also involved in the theft of Rs 13.80 lakh from another ATM machine in Pardeshipura. The DGP has awarded the team with a cash prize of Rs 50000.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said theft occurred at the ATM booth of Bank of India in Scheme Number 78 on September 12, 2020 around 4.30 am. Rs 1247500 was stolen from the machine. During the investigation at the spot, police believed that the theft was committed by a technical expert as it was not easy to open the machine by other persons. The CCTV installed in the booth also stopped functioning just one day before the incident.



On the instruction from SP (east) Vijay Khatri, a team under the guidance of ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi was constituted to trace the theft accused. The team took information from people around the spot and some morning walkers when they told that two youths on a bike without headlight were passed from the spot in the morning. Then, the police questioned more than two dozen employees and custodians of a cash management company. The policemen were also deployed outside the suspects to know about their activities.

