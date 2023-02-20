Indore: Two families clash at Malhar Mall over kids playing a game

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Families of a policeman and an engineer clashed at the Kids Zone of the Malhar Mega Mall after the elders of the two families got involved in a fight over their children playing a game on Sunday night. The two families abused and hit each other, and bouncers had to intervene to separate the two warring families.

Vijay Nagar police said both parties lodged complaints against each other. On the complaint of Kamini Jain, police have registered a case under various sections of assault against constable Bhupendra Parihar and others. The police are investigating constable Parihar’s complaint against the Jain family. Police are looking at the CCTV footage of the incident.

According to the police, constable Parihar, posted at the Juni Indore ACP office, had gone to the mall with his and his sister's family. At the mall's game zone, his two nieces were playing a ball game. When the game got over, one of the girls came out while the other girl stayed inside and refused to come out. Meanwhile, complainant Kamini Jain and her husband Sachin Jain, residents of Shalimar Township, who had brought their daughter to the game zone were waiting for their daughter’s turn.

As the girl was refusing to come out of the ball game arena, an argument occurred between Kamini and Bhupendra’s sister – the mother of the two girls. Soon Bhupendra and Sachin also jumped into the argument, and things turned ugly as they traded blows. The females of the two families also started hitting each other. The bouncers at the mall intervened and separated the two families.

Constable Bhupendra Parihar alleged that the Jain couple started an argument and quarrelled with his mother, which exacerbated the matter. He alleged that he was taken the girl out of the game zone, but the Jain couple used abusive language, which enraged him.

However, Kamini Jain, in her complaint, said that Bhupendra Parihar was to blame for the incident. She said Parihar and another person started abusing her and her family. She said they assaulted her husband Sachin, and she too sustained injuries on her leg, face and neck.

POLICE DELAY IN LODGING COMPLAINT

Complainant Kamini Jain said they had to wait till 5 am to complain. She accused the police of being slow in responding to her complaint even though she had a two-year-old daughter with her.