Indore: Two employees sacked as dry-wet waste found mixed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal pulled up a zonal officer of Zone No 7 and terminated services to two contractual employees when dry and wet waste was found mixed in a door-to-door garbage collecting vehicle.

Pal is on prowl ahead of the central team’s visit to the city for assessing its cleanliness standards under Swachhata Survekshan-2022.

On Monday, she was on inspection at Zone No 7. When she went to Ward Number 29 she spotted a door-to-door garbage collection vehicle. She got it stopped and searched. On search, some plastic bottles and other dry material was found in the chamber of wet waste.

She reprimanded the zonal officers and the zonal officer and ordered for terminating services of vehicle driver Sunil Dholpur and helper Gabbar Ghavri.

The commissioner inspected several areas of Zone No 7. She inspected the cleanliness work on various roads, backlanes, gardens in Vijay Nagar, Scheme No 54, Scheme No 78 and other areas.

Indore, which was adjudged cleanest city for five times in a row, is eying the tag for the sixth time as well and Indore Municipal Corporation is leaving no stone unturned for that.

The team from New Delhi is expected to come to the city this week for verification of claims made by IMC in its service level progress report.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 01:40 PM IST