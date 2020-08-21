Indore: Two duped in name of job at airport

Indore: Two unemployed persons, including a girl, were duped of thousands of rupees by conmen in the name of providing them jobs at the airport.
The conmen had pasted pamphlets at various places mentioning that there is a vacancy for ground staff at the airport. The complainants contacted the number mentioned in the pamphlet and a person told them to deposit rupees 15,000. They deposited the amount in a bank account provided by the conmen after which the complainants received fake joining letters on their WhatsApp. The complainants again contacted the accused when he told them to transfer Rs 5,100 for their official dress. Then the complainants transfered the money to the accused through Google pay.
After paying the amount the complainants again made phone calls to the accused and the conman gave them a contact number of a person and informed that he is the manager who is responsible for collecting their documents. After that the complainants contacted the person who informed them that they can allow the complainants to join only after receiving their passports. Accused again took Rs 10,000 from each in the name of making their passports.
The complaint informed the crime branch officials that a gang is active for duping unemployed people in the name of jobs. After receiving money from the people, the conmen block the numbers of victims. Four contact numbers were provided by the complainants to the crime branch officials. The crime branch is investigating the case further.