Indore: Two duped in name of job at airport

Indore: Two unemployed persons, including a girl, were duped of thousands of rupees by conmen in the name of providing them jobs at the airport.

The conmen had pasted pamphlets at various places mentioning that there is a vacancy for ground staff at the airport. The complainants contacted the number mentioned in the pamphlet and a person told them to deposit rupees 15,000. They deposited the amount in a bank account provided by the conmen after which the complainants received fake joining letters on their WhatsApp. The complainants again contacted the accused when he told them to transfer Rs 5,100 for their official dress. Then the complainants transfered the money to the accused through Google pay.

