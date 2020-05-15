Indore: Two doctors donate plasma to MGM Medical College

Taking one more step ahead in its ambitious plasma therapy trial, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has collected plasma of two more people who were successfully recovered from COVID-19 and discharged from hospitals.

“Two patients who have donated plasma include Dr Salma Khatoon of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and Dr Akash Tiwari of Shalby Hospital. With these two, we have got the plasma of four patients now,” HoD of Transfusion Medicine in Mahatam Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dr Ashok Yadav said.

Dr Khatoon and Dr Tiwari both were admitted to Shri Aurobindo Instiitute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) after being infected with the deadly virus.

“Now, we have preserved plasma of four patients which can be transfused to eight patients. We have two plasma of A and O blood groups while four of B group. We have been following the guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and have been updating the apex body about every step taken. We have screened about nine patients have sent the details to ICMR. Process of starting the plasma transfusion would be started only after their approval,” Dr Yadav said.

Earlier, two patients including IPS Aditya Mishra and Dr Kabir Kaushal had donated the plasma to MGM Medical College for the trial to save patients’ lives.

Pick up and drop facility to those want to donate blood

Blood donation has seen a hit due to the lockdown and fear among the people to get infected. However, MY Hospital administration and Blood Bank authorities have started pick-up and drop facilities to the people who want to donate blood.

“We are providing pick-up and drop facility to the people who want to donate blood. We will provide vehicle when 4-5 people gathered for the same. Anyone can come to donate blood at any time after talking to the patients,” Dr Yadav said