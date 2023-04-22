Indore: Two directors of a real estate company booked for fraud 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two directors of a real estate company were booked for land fraud in the Rajendra Nagar area, police said on Friday. The accused had promised one plot to the complainant but handed over another plot at the time of allotment.

Additional DCP Jaiveer Singh Bhadoriya said that Hemkant Sharma has lodged a complaint that he had bought a plot in the township developed by Drishti Devcon Limited company’s director Shailesh Maheshwari and his partner Ankur Maheshwari three years ago.

While the complainant had been pressing for registering the plot the accused were delaying it and were trying to give him another plot.

The complainant had given Rs 7.76 lakh to the accused at the time of their deal. A case under section 420, 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and further investigation is being done.

Bhanwarkuan police also registered a case against a company director for committing fraud with a woman named Savita Pal, a resident of Bijalpur. Savita informed the police that she had bought a plot in the township, but the developer had allotted the same plot to another person without her permission. The coloniser also took Rs 4.5 lakh instead of Rs 3.67 lakh from the woman.

The woman further informed the police that the coloniser also misbehaves with her husband whenever he goes to their office and asks him to register the plot.