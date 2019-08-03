Indore: Two different cases of attack were reported in the city on Friday. In one of the incidents, a man was stabbed for not giving extortion money to miscreants. In another case, a 24-year-old man was attacked with glass bottle by group of unidentified persons who stopped him in the middle of the road and demanded money.

The first case has been registered in Chandan Nagar police station. Farukh Mansoori, resident of Chandan Nagar who is a cargo van driver was stopped by accused Deepak Soni and Sandeep Yadav. They demanded money. When he denied, they stabbed him and fled.

Police said accused demanded Rs 5,000 every month. They told him that if he wants to drive a van he will have to pay extortion money. When he denied, they thrashed him and stabbed him with knife.

He was rushed to hospital and is undergoing treatment. Police are investigating the case. The other case has been registered in Banganga police station. Police said Vinayak Nakaswal was going on a bike. He was stopped on the way by people who demanded money. When he denied, one of them smashed a glass bottle on his head. Nakaswal is undergoing treatment.