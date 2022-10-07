Indore: Two die, one injured as two bikes collide

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were killed while a bike rider was critically injured in A collision between two bikes in the Kanadiya area, the police said on Thursday. The deceased were riding one of the bikes when the accident happened.

According to the Kanadiya police, the incident took place in Upadinatha village, about 8 kilometres from the police station, on Wednesday evening. The deceased were identified as Ganajnand Solanki, 35, and his relative, Bhagwandas, 33, residents of Upadinatha village. They were riding a bike when another bike coming from the opposite direction rammed into theirs. In the collision, the rider of the other bike was also critically injured.

The passersby informed the police and sent them to hospital but Gajanand and Bhagwandas could not be saved. The man on the other bike is undergoing treatment in a city hospital. The police are trying to take down his statement to know the exact reason behind the accident.

Gajanand was employed as a gardener in a private school.

In another incident, an elderly woman was killed in a road accident in the Gautampura area on Wednesday. The police said the woman was on her way home when a vehicle hit her. Further investigations are underway.