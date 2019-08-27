Indore: Two dengue cases found, health department raises alert

Indore: The health department has sounded an alert for dengue after finding two positive cases on Monday. The department had found four positive patients earlier this month who were discharged after undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, an 18-year-old boy, resident of Sudama Nagar, and a 20-year-old girl of Juna Risala, tested positive on Monday.

“We have sent eight samples to MGM Medical College for McElisa test and found two of them positive. The boy has been discharged from the hospital while the girl is still undergoing treatment at a private hospital,” Patel said.

He said department has conducted survey in the areas where both the patients live and provided necessary guidance to people to prevent themselves from the disease.

“Four patients tested positive earlier this month with which the total number of positive patients reached six so far,” he said. The health department surveyed over 17,000 houses in the city and found dengue larva in 380 houses.

Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia has asked hospitals in the city to control outbreak of the disease. Along with preparing a list of vulnerable areas, department officials have divided the areas ward-wise.

“We have been conducting inspection of hospitals and dispensaries to ensure availability of medicines. We have already issued circulars to hospitals to take preventive measures to counter the disease. Our door-to-door survey is also on in different areas of the city,” Dr Jadia said.

Continuous rainfall causes water logging, which leads to breeding of dengue mosquitoes. Fresh water in high humidity is the best place for dengue mosquitoes to breed. “People must not let water collect in their surroundings and must take special care of children and pregnant women,” Dr Jadia added.

Five suspected H1N1 cases found

Five suspected patients of deadly H1N1 were found on Monday. The health department has sent samples for testing to Bhopal. These were first suspected cases of H1N1 this year. “No patient has tested positive. However, we have directed officials to keep an eye on cases,” Dr Jadia added.