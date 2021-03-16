Indore: Two-day STEAM training programme begins for selected teachers of 1,500 schools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is the first state to teach students using STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) model of education in government schools. It is a step forward after STEM - a curriculum based on teaching students in four specific disciplines - science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
A two-day STEAM orientation training programme for selected teachers of 1500 schools began on Tuesday. The teachers will receive online training on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The training includes lectures on ways to implement STEAM education by experts of international and national repute. A daily live quiz session will also be held on the subject.
Director, State Education Centre, Dhanraju S said instructions were issued in this regard to all District Education Officers, Principals and District Project Coordinators.
He added that 1500 STEAM schools were selected by state government to see its impact in first phase. “This sequence is one of the first STEAM-based learning. It is about how to teach children in a more interesting and informative way,” Dhanraju remarked.
Need for STEAM education
The Indian education system, which is theoretically-driven, has created a gap between imparted knowledge and skill expectations in industry. Therefore, education sector has introduced skill-based and vocational courses in their modules.
The government has introduced National Skills Qualification Framework and the National Education Policy to create a new world of innovation and creativity. The former is meant develop an interlink between a child’s educational assessment and to his/her aptitude and skills.
Making STEAM classroom
· Add hands-on projects to let students be more involved
· Include real-world problem-solving activities
· Encourage question-asking
· Let students make decisions about projects they’re assigned
· Students who are building language skills can focus their creations on a specific attribute, like colour, shape, or height. Ask students to design something using only blue materials or only using round objects or constructing something very tall.