Indore: Two-day STEAM training programme begins for selected teachers of 1,500 schools

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is the first state to teach students using STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) model of education in government schools. It is a step forward after STEM - a curriculum based on teaching students in four specific disciplines - science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

A two-day STEAM orientation training programme for selected teachers of 1500 schools began on Tuesday. The teachers will receive online training on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The training includes lectures on ways to implement STEAM education by experts of international and national repute. A daily live quiz session will also be held on the subject.

Director, State Education Centre, Dhanraju S said instructions were issued in this regard to all District Education Officers, Principals and District Project Coordinators.

He added that 1500 STEAM schools were selected by state government to see its impact in first phase. “This sequence is one of the first STEAM-based learning. It is about how to teach children in a more interesting and informative way,” Dhanraju remarked.