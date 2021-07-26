Indore: ​Two-day prog to mark Guru Purab of Guru Harikrishan on Aug 1 & 2

Indore

To commemorate Guru Purab of Guru Harikrishan Sahib Maharaj, a two-day special Kirtan Darbar will be organised on August 1 and August 2 at gurdwara Sri Guru Harikrishan Sahib Ji, Sant Nagar.

Giving information about the programme, president of Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Indore, Manjit Singh Bhatia and general secretary Jasbir Singh said, “Akhand Path Sahib will be started at 9 am on Saturday, 31st July, to commemorate Guru Purab.”

The Kirtan Darbar will start from Sunday morning at 8:30 am. Morning Diwan will be decorated from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and evening Diwan will be decorated from 6:45 pm to 10:15 pm.

On Monday, the main Diwan of Gurpurab will be decorated from 7:30 am to 12:45 am.

Gurmati thinker Bhai Sukhwinder Singh is coming to Indore in Thali, Ropar for the event. In the Ragi Jatha, Hazuri Ragi Bhai Amandeep Singh, Bhai Tarlok Singh and Bhai Sohan Singh from Gurdwara Imli Sahib will attend the Gurmati Diwan being decorated in Sant Nagar.

Sikh community members will offer special prayers and conduct ‘ardas’ to the Guru for seeking help in fighting coronavirus. Guru Har Krishan had taught Sikhs about caring for the suffering through caring for cholera and smallpox victims.