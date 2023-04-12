Indore: Two-day IET’s e-summit starts on inspiring note 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day entrepreneurship summit being organised by Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of Institute of Engineering & Technology, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), aimed at promoting and encouraging young entrepreneurs, got off to an inspiring start at the university auditorium on Tuesday.

The event featured keynote speaker sessions, a start-up exhibition, and an internship fair, providing attendees with valuable guidance, inspiration, and networking opportunities.

Prominent entrepreneurs Anubhav Dubey, founder CEO Chai Sutta Bar, Arsh Goyal, ex-ISRO employee and a Youtuber, Nilesh Vohra, CTO and vice-president of Vodafone and Vishnu Korder, CEO of StackOS shared their experiences and insights, offering attendees valuable guidance on starting and growing successful businesses.

“The start-up exhibition showcased over 20 start-ups across various fields, providing start-ups with an opportunity to showcase their innovations and connect with potential customers and investors. The internship fair allowed companies to offer internships to deserving students, giving them a chance to gain hands-on experience and valuable insights into various industries,” IET director Sanjeev Tokekar said.

“The summit helped promote entrepreneurship, providing a platform for start-ups to showcase their innovations and connect with potential investors and customers,” he added.