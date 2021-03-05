Indore: Two-day Fibre to Fashion national textile conference begins, traditional weave to be showcased

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day national textile conference began at Jaal auditorium here on Friday. The All India Textile Conference is being organised by MP Textile Mills Association, a state unit of The Textile Association (India).

The main objective of the conference is to revive the city’s lost reputation in the field of textiles and make it a hub of textile industries again. The conference is being held on the theme - Fibre to Fashion.

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani inaugurated the conference by lighting the lamp. The eminent people of textile industry are participating in the conference. They include president of The Textile Association (India) Ashok Juneja, vice president Ashok Veda, chairman VP Gupta, secretary MC Rawat, joint secretary Dr Dipesh Agarwal and treasurer Ankit Veda.

A fashion show will be organised on the last day of the conference on Saturday from 6.30 pm, wherein models will display dresses made in Maheshwari weave, khadi, Bagh print etc.